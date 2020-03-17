President Donald Trump gestures to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a press briefing w... President Donald Trump gestures to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Washington. Watching are Vice President Mike Pence,Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government issued new guidelines Monday for Americans on how to combat the coronavirus pandemic, titled “15 Days to Slow the Spread.” The 15 days are seen as a trial period for the new recommendations and add to previous guidance about practicing good hygiene, staying home if sick and following state and local authorities.

Highlights of the guidance:

— Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

— Older people: Stay home and away from other people.

— Avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts. Use drive-through, pickup or delivery options.

— People in a home where someone has tested positive for COVID-19: Keep the entire household at home.

— People with serious underlying health conditions that can put them at increased risk: Stay home and away from other people.

— Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.

— Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits.

— Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities except to provide critical assistance.

— In states with evidence of community transmission: Bars, restaurants, food courts, gyms and other indoor and outdoor venues where people congregate should close.

— Schools should be closed in areas with community transmission and in surrounding areas, and if the virus has been detected in people associated with the school.