Benchmark crude oil fell $3.03 to settle at $28.70 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $3.80 to close at $30.05 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline fell 21 cents to 69 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 9 cents to $1.05 per gallon. Natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $30.20 to $1,486.50 an ounce, silver fell $1.68 to $12.82 an ounce and copper fell 7 cents to $2.39 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.13 Japanese yen from 108.17 yen on Friday. The euro strengthened to $1.1168 from $1.1069.