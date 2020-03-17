New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Mar
|245.50
|246.00
|236.40
|238.20 Down 9.20
|Apr
|251.50
|251.50
|234.20
|239.00 Down 7.55
|May
|251.00
|251.55
|233.50
|238.85 Down 7.55
|Jun
|244.10
|244.10
|234.05
|238.75 Down 7.85
|Jul
|251.00
|251.60
|234.00
|239.10 Down 7.60
|Aug
|245.75
|245.75
|239.25
|239.25 Down 7.75
|Sep
|250.95
|251.15
|234.65
|239.55 Down 7.65
|Oct
|251.30
|251.35
|235.00
|241.20 Down 6.40
|Nov
|251.60
|251.60
|240.10
|241.20 Down 6.70
|Dec
|251.80
|251.80
|236.00
|240.70 Down 7.30
|Jan
|250.00
|250.00
|238.65
|238.65 Down 9.70
|Mar
|246.75
|247.15
|238.35
|242.70 Down 6.10
|May
|242.00
|242.00
|242.00
|242.00 Down 7.45