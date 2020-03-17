  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/03/17 03:19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Mar 245.50 246.00 236.40 238.20 Down 9.20
Apr 251.50 251.50 234.20 239.00 Down 7.55
May 251.00 251.55 233.50 238.85 Down 7.55
Jun 244.10 244.10 234.05 238.75 Down 7.85
Jul 251.00 251.60 234.00 239.10 Down 7.60
Aug 245.75 245.75 239.25 239.25 Down 7.75
Sep 250.95 251.15 234.65 239.55 Down 7.65
Oct 251.30 251.35 235.00 241.20 Down 6.40
Nov 251.60 251.60 240.10 241.20 Down 6.70
Dec 251.80 251.80 236.00 240.70 Down 7.30
Jan 250.00 250.00 238.65 238.65 Down 9.70
Mar 246.75 247.15 238.35 242.70 Down 6.10
May 242.00 242.00 242.00 242.00 Down 7.45