BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/03/17 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2388 Down 94
May 2330 Down 88
May 2405 2408 2320 2331 Down 94
Jul 2405 2405 2323 2330 Down 88
Sep 2410 2410 2332 2336 Down 82
Dec 2359 2362 2300 2302 Down 73
Mar 2370 2370 2277 2279 Down 71
May 2325 2325 2268 2271 Down 67
Jul 2316 2316 2262 2262 Down 66
Sep 2305 2305 2256 2256 Down 60
Dec 2259 2270 2245 2245 Down 57