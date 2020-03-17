BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2388 Down 94 May 2330 Down 88 May 2405 2408 2320 2331 Down 94 Jul 2405 2405 2323 2330 Down 88 Sep 2410 2410 2332 2336 Down 82 Dec 2359 2362 2300 2302 Down 73 Mar 2370 2370 2277 2279 Down 71 May 2325 2325 2268 2271 Down 67 Jul 2316 2316 2262 2262 Down 66 Sep 2305 2305 2256 2256 Down 60 Dec 2259 2270 2245 2245 Down 57