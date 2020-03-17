BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2388
|Down
|94
|May
|2330
|Down
|88
|May
|2405
|2408
|2320
|2331
|Down
|94
|Jul
|2405
|2405
|2323
|2330
|Down
|88
|Sep
|2410
|2410
|2332
|2336
|Down
|82
|Dec
|2359
|2362
|2300
|2302
|Down
|73
|Mar
|2370
|2370
|2277
|2279
|Down
|71
|May
|2325
|2325
|2268
|2271
|Down
|67
|Jul
|2316
|2316
|2262
|2262
|Down
|66
|Sep
|2305
|2305
|2256
|2256
|Down
|60
|Dec
|2259
|2270
|2245
|2245
|Down
|57