SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico fined more than two dozen businesses on Monday and arrested a man accused of violating a newly imposed curfew as the government imposed tough measures aimed at curbing the new coronavirus in the U.S. territory.

Officials announced that the National Guard will start screening passengers arriving at Puerto Rico’s main airport and that the government will hold all meetings and press conferences online only.

Some private sector employees complained their bosses where ordering them to go to work despite the curfew, prompting the government to urge all non-essential workers to stay at home.

Puerto Rico Secretary of State Elmer Román also warned that no one is allowed to go to the beach, clarifying an executive order issued Sunday that has confused many.

“Unfortunately, tourists have to stay in their rooms,” he said.

Román earlier told local residents, “You will stay in your house unless you are going to buy food or medicine,” he said. “People have to understand this is something serious.”

He warned that police will issue fines to individuals, not just businesses accused of violating the order. Officers have started 12-hour shifts to ensure people comply with the curfew, with violators facing a six-month jail term or a fine of up to $5,000.

Police said they arrested Luis Ortiz from the central mountain town of Orocovis who owns the Legacy bar and lounge in a neighborhood called Black Cat.

The arrest came a day after Gov. Wanda Vázquez ordered a two-week closure of nonessential government offices and commercial businesses except for gas stations and those in the food, health and finance sectors.

Puerto Rico has reported five confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.