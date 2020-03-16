TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Calla lilies are blossoming at the Zhuzihu (竹子湖) community in Yangmingshan National Park a couple of weeks ahead of the festival dedicated to their annual bloom.

The community is famous for its calla lilies, hydrangeas, and picturesque farming villages. Local farmers grow the flowers and vegetables for commercial purposes.

According to a video posted by well-known YouTuber Tony Huang on March 9, the calla lilies have been blooming on farms. He urged the public to come before the festival kicks off to avoid crowds.

Huang and his wife recommend the trails in Zhuzihu's Dinghu (頂湖) and Xiahu (下湖) areas.

For those who wish to take public transportation, take bus 129, S8, or S9 to Hutianqiao Station (湖田橋) and walk to the Dinghu Calla Lily Trail or to Zhuzihu Station (竹子湖站).

Dinghu and Xiahu are connected by trails and industrial roads.



(Taipei Department of Economic Development photo)



(Beitou Farmers’ Association photo)