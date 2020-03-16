TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese college student on Monday said that the contrast between Taiwan's screening of passengers for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and that of the U.S. was like the "Twilight Zone."

Jeffery Chen, a 22-year-old aerospace engineering student who studies in Prescott, Arizona, on Monday elaborated on how much more systematic and efficient Taiwan's epidemic prevention operations are than the U.S.'s. On his Facebook page, Chen listed a myriad of measures Taiwan has implemented to try to screen passengers for the disease and protect those who are not infected.

Chen 'told Taiwan News that his university is canceling face-to-face classes and moving them online until at least April. He said that he decided to go back to Taiwan because he was "not confident about the US's ability to control the situation."

Chen said that the premium economy section on China Airlines was half empty. Likewise, the economy and business sections did not appear to be filled to capacity, passengers boarded rather quickly, and the plane departed ahead of schedule.

He said that when he arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE), he was was asked to fill out an online form for the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) accessible via a QR code at the check-in in LAX, which he described as a "Twilight Zone" between two worlds.

He found that most Asian passengers had masks and gloves while Westerners had none. Chen said that the CDC form asked for his Taiwan cell number and address and inquired whether he had visited China, HK, Europe, or other Level-3 high-risk areas in the last 14 days.

While on the plane, he said that announcements were made that fever and cough medication were available, and most passengers and every flight attendant wore a mask. He said that passengers were told to call the CDC's 1922 hotline if they develop any symptoms.

After landing, Chen said he was given an express profiling card through inspection for swine flu before going through the COVID-19 inspection. A pass was texted to him by the CDC based on the form he filled out at LAX.

The pass cleared him from quarantine, but he is still required by law to wear a mask for 14 days in public. He was told to go through the CDC's "Self-Health Management," which means he must monitor his own health, avoid public places for the next two weeks, and record his own temperature twice a day as well as the places he has been in the event that he does become sick.

He noticed that the quarantine station that uses thermal imaging to check for fever amongst travelers is now staffed with more people and that there was a sick traveler there. Chen said he had not seen such thermal imaging stations in American airports.

Chen said that it only took him 10 minutes to go through quarantine and e-Gate immigration, but he pointed out that his flight had arrived at 4 a.m. Implemented at airports and harbors in January 2012, Taiwan's e-Gate system uses facial and fingerprint recognition technology to identify travelers entering and leaving the country.

From the airport, Chen said that taxis are split into two groups: regular taxis and taxis for those who are being quarantined but do not have private transportation. Those quarantined are not allowed to take public transport and instead must take such special taxis.

The quarantine taxis are being subsidized to twice the price of a high speed rail ticket for long-distance trips. For example, Chen said that to go from TPE to Taichung was US$40 dollars, which is less than what he pays for a taxi from LAX to his apartment.

At the taxi station at the airport, he double-checked that he had not arrived from a high-risk area that requires an automatic 14-day quarantine. Once he arrived at a high speed rail station, he found that there was another thermal checkpoint as well as automatic hand sanitizer dispensers everywhere.

Chen was impressed that "everyone" was wearing a face mask, including "a guy wearing two." Chen then mentioned Taiwan's face mask ration system in which the government is handing out three masks to adult residents and five for children once a week, with strict limitations on how many can be taken abroad.

He noted that the Taiwan CDC is even updating people through LINE about new restrictions placed on other countries. Chen then lauded the country for taking such measures despite having fewer cases than some U.S. cities, "where people still believe 'Just wash your hands,' 'This is just the flu,' and 'Masks don't work.'"

The returning student said that the fruits of Taiwan's efforts at keeping the virus at bay were many and the that its exclusion from the World Health Organization (WHO) was a blessing in disguise:

"This is why Taiwan doesn't need to cancel classes. This is how you respond to a pandemic. I'm so proud of Taiwan. I also think it's ironic how before Wuhan virus we begged to be included in the WHO. Who knew being excluded would be a blessing?"

Chen closed by advising those flying from the U.S. to Taiwan to try to bring a mask to better blend in with the crowd, and he also advised that passengers wear gloves for extra protection. He said that beyond a 45-minute check-in at LAX, "everything was at normal speed."