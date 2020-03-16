TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will seek to manufacture its own hazmat suits for public, medical, and military needs so as to ensure domestic demand will be met in the event of emergencies, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) vowed on Monday (March 16).

Tsai made the announcement during an inspection visit to Makalot Industrial Co., a local protective suits manufacturer, reported Newtalk. The company is working with five firms to deliver one million suits for the country’s health workers by the end of this month.

According to Tsai, the country has to ensure a stable supply of a host of “wartime commodities” in crisis such as the Wuhan virus (COVID-19) outbreak. In addition to surgical masks, the production of hazmat suits will also be listed as a key area the government is throwing its weight behind, she noted.

The president said most of the protective suits available at the onset of the outbreak were imported from American chemical company DuPont, but as the situation evolved, the island country is now managing to produce such gear on its own, wrote CNA.

Makalot said the company has moved to import technologies for the production of elaborate hazmat suits in the wake of the SARS epidemic. At the request of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, it has put in place a production line of high-end protective garments in Chiayi that is expected to manufacture 50,000 units a month.