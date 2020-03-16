TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Deputy Secretary-General of the Beijing Municipal Government, Chen Bei (陳蓓), announced the implementation of a 14-day quarantine for all arrivals to the city from abroad, including people from Macau, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

The new measures, which kick in on March 16, require all overseas arrivals to assemble at designated places for quarantine where professional medical staff are present. People with special needs are allowed to practice a home quarantine after a strict evaluation, according to Wen Wei Po.

According to Chen, all the costs from the quarantine will be covered by China's public health insurance; however, for those who are not insured by the government, a cost of NT$28,000 (US$926.86) will be applied.

At the moment, the city sorts the arrivals based on whether their final destination is Beijing or another Chinese province and conducts the initial virus testing for all at the China International Exhibition Center next to Beijing International Airport.

According to the official report, Beijing currently has 25 imported cases from other parts of China and 27 from overseas. The places designated for compulsory quarantine have not been disclosed.