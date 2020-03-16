  1. Home
Taipei Chinese Orchestra to calm pandemic anxiety with online concert

Taiwan musicians to dish up feast via live stream March 21

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/16 16:57
Taipei Chinese Orchestra to hold online concert March 21. (TCO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite the temporary closure of Taiwan's National Theater and Concert Halls (NTCH) due to the novel coronavirus, the Taipei Chinese Orchestra (TCO) announced that an online concert will take place Saturday (March 21) to soothe anxieties caused by the current pandemic.

Taiwan's entertainment and art industries took a big hit at the beginning of March when news broke that an Australian performer tested positive for the coronavirus after performing twice at the National Concert Hall. More than 100 orchestra performers, hotel staff, drivers, and reporters who were believed to have come into close contact with the Australian musician were placed under quarantine.

Since then, the NTCH has cancelled or postponed nearly all performances before May as well as disinfected the two buildings. For the safety of the public as well as the musicians, many more bands and venues have been cancelling performances, too.

On Monday (March 16), TCO General Director Cheng Li-Pin (鄭立彬) said that a concert, featuring well-known Taiwanese ballads such as "Facing the Spring Breeze" (望春風), will be live streamed on TCO's YouTube channel and Facebook page. He said that the orchestra members are hoping to ease public concerns over the outbreak with their music, reported Radio Taiwan International.

Cheng emphasized that the core of TCO is its members, who will be taking stringent preventive measures. He added that all the performers are very excited to give back to Taiwanese society and pray for the pandemic to end soon, reported CNA.
