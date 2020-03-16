  1. Home
PX Mart, Simple Mart to join new mask-rationing system

Supermarket chains overcoming technical obstacles to provide masks

By Chris Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/16 16:26
PX Mart preparing to become distribution points for face masks (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The vice premier of Taiwan's Cabinet, Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) announced on Saturday (March 14) that after the government's cooperation with four convenience store chains to distribute masks for the new mask-rationing system, supermarket chains like PX Mart and Simple Mart are expressing an interest in joining the program, too.

As the new rationing system allows people in Taiwan to pre-order face masks online and receive them at the convenience store of their choice, participating chains are coming up with incentives in order to be designated as pick-up points. Family Mart, 7-Eleven, and OK Mart provide coffee discounts, while Hi-Life sends out coupons to customers placing orders through the app.

Banks are also becoming involved, as online mask shoppers have to pay for their orders with credit cards or cash from ATMs. Fubon Bank offers a 20 percent, one-time cash reward, while CTBC Banks covers NT$22 (US$0.73) worth of an order for customers shopping with their My Way digital accounts.

Sensing an opportunity, supermarket chains like PX Mart and Simple Mart have begun working on the synchronization of the various systems involved in the purchase of masks. More distribution points will be introduced in the system once the supply of masks becomes stable, Chen said.

Both supermarket chains confirmed that falling in line with the government's system is the foremost challenge, The Storm Media reported.
