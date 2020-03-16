Lahore Qalandars pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, left, celebrates after the dismissal of Peshawar Zalmi batsman Whahab Riaz during a Pakistan Super League ... Lahore Qalandars pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, left, celebrates after the dismissal of Peshawar Zalmi batsman Whahab Riaz during a Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

In this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 photo, a worker install a cut-out of huge bats next to a poster of cricketers displays along roadside in preparation o... In this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 photo, a worker install a cut-out of huge bats next to a poster of cricketers displays along roadside in preparation of the upcoming Pakistan Super League, in Karachi, Pakistan. Security concerns stopped foreign cricketers from touring Pakistan four years ago when the country's premier domestic Twenty20 tournament was launched, forcing organizers to stage the event on neutral turf in the United Arab Emirates. When the 2020 edition of the PSL starts in Karachi on Thursday, Darren Sammy of the West Indies and Shane Watson of Australia will be among 36 foreign cricketers involved in the six franchises. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Pakistan players celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh Liton Das during the fourth day of their 1st test cricket match against Bangladesh at Raw... Pakistan players celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh Liton Das during the fourth day of their 1st test cricket match against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi cricket stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Players of Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans attend practice ahead of their Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match at empty Gaddafi stadium, in Lah... Players of Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans attend practice ahead of their Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match at empty Gaddafi stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, March 15, 2020. The Pakistan Cricket Board earlier Friday decided to shorten the PSL by four days, and play all remaining games in empty stadiums in Karachi and Lahore as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has postponed next month’s test match and a one-day cricket international against Bangladesh amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh was due to arrive at Karachi on March 29 ahead of a one-dayer on April 1. The test match — the second in the series — had been scheduled to start April 5.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday said it will work together with the Bangladesh Cricket Board “to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment.”

Bangladesh played the first test lat month at Rawalpindi, where Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

The PCB has also postponed its domestic limited-overs tournament -- the Pakistan Cup -- which was due to start March 25.

The cricketing activities in Pakistan will be halted after Wednesday's Pakistan Super League Twenty20 final, which will be played at Lahore in an empty stadium .

A number of foreign players competing in the tournament have already left for their homes.

Peshawar Zalmi, which will take on Multan Sultans in the first semifinal on Tuesday, will be without its five foreign players -- Tom Banton, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Dawson, Liam Livingstone and Lewis Gregory.

