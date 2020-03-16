TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nike announced on Sunday (March 15) that it is shutting down all of its stores in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand from Monday until March 27 over fears of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Employees will still be paid in full during the shutdown, UDN reported. Nike said that its stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China, and many other countries will remain open.

"The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority, so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world, including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)," Nike said in a memo to workers.

Nike has 384 retail stores in the U.S. and more than 750 locations internationally.