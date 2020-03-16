  1. Home
Nike temporarily shutters stores in US and many other countries over Wuhan virus

Nike has 384 retail stores in US and more than 750 locations internationally

  1028
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/16 15:47

(Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nike announced on Sunday (March 15) that it is shutting down all of its stores in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand from Monday until March 27 over fears of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Employees will still be paid in full during the shutdown, UDN reported. Nike said that its stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China, and many other countries will remain open.

"The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority, so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world, including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)," Nike said in a memo to workers.

Nike has 384 retail stores in the U.S. and more than 750 locations internationally.
Nike
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19

