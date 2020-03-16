Wang (left) after alleged assault of Lin (right). (New Taipei Police Department screenshot) Wang (left) after alleged assault of Lin (right). (New Taipei Police Department screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipei man is facing murder charges after fatally stabbing a man seated on his scooter after getting into an argument with his wife over where to go to eat.

At about 11 p.m. on Friday (March 13), a 23-year-old man identified as Wang Ping-hua (王秉華), allegedly stabbed a motorist at the intersection of Zhongzheng Road and Minquan Road in New Taipei City's Xindian District. Wang reportedly had become engaged in a heated argument with his wife over where they were planning to eat before grabbing a 20 cm sashimi knife and using it to inflict mortal wounds to a random bystander sitting on his scooter next to the sidewalk.

The incident occurred near New Taipei's Xiulang Bridge, where Wang, after arguing with his 26-year-old newly married wife, surnamed Hsu (許) in their car, suddenly leaped out and stabbed a 33-year-old man surnamed Lin (林), reported Liberty Times. Lin suffered a fatal loss of blood, and after he was rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors were unable to resuscitate him.



Wang (left) stabbing Lin in the back. (Taipei Police Department screenshot)

Horrified by Wang's brutal assault of the man, Hsu called the police immediately. When police arrested Wang at the scene 20 minutes later, he said he had "gone out of control."

After questioning Wang, police at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening transferred him to the Taipei District Prosecutors' Office, where he is being investigated for homicide (殺人罪), reported UDN.

Video taken the dashboard cam of car parked behind Lin showed Wang suddenly stabbing Lin in the back. Lin then falls to the ground and becomes pinned under his scooter.



Wang (left) strutting away from the scene of the crime, Lin pinned under scooter. (Taipei Police Department screenshot)

Lin can then be seen looking back incredulously at his unknown assailant before fainting. Meanwhile, Wang casually saunters away with a cigarette dangling from his lips.

After news broke of the alleged murder, netizens honed in on the suspect's Facebook page, where Wang had written that he suffers from dissociative identity disorder (DID). He also wrote that he met his wife through the internet and that the two were wed two months later, reported Apple Daily.