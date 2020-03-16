TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan hotel chain Landis Hospitality Group is mulling plans to furlough workers at The Landis Taipei amid financial woes caused by the Wuhan virus outbreak.

The move follows an announcement earlier this month by its branch in central Taiwan, The Landis Taichung, which said that it would cease operations starting March 9 due to years of losses and the fallout of the coronavirus.

The company is said to be placing employees of the hotel in the capital on unpaid leave for three months starting April. They will be furloughed for six days a month, reported CNA.

Landis said in a statement that the plan will not be implemented without consent from the employees and the approval of the authorities. Most of its workers expressed support for the need to curtail their hours in times of hardship, it added.

The Landis Taipei, whose clientele comprises international business travelers and tourists, has been dealt a huge blow by the spread of COVID-19, as flights are cut and foreign trips are discouraged.

According to the Ministry of Labor, as of March 15, around 109 firms in Taiwan have slashed working hours, affecting 2,835 laborers. Travel, accommodation, dining, and retail industries are among the worst-hit, with more than 1,000 workers feeling the impact.