Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying (right) secures first place in All England Open. Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying (right) secures first place in All England Open. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) regained her title as the No. 1 in the world in the women's singles category Monday (March 16) after defeating Chinese ace Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) in the Yonex All England Open.

The pride of Taiwan emerged victorious from a thrilling final match against Chen, who was the defending champion, with scores of 21-19 and 21-15. As of Monday, Tai has racked up 15 wins and only three losses against the Chinese badminton legend, according to Liberty Times.

After losing to Chen in last year's competition, Tai demonstrated determination and superb defensive skills in her 44-minute revenge match. This is the third time in four years that Tai has secured her crown at the prestigious Birmingham competition.

During a post-game interview, Tai expressed her gratitude to her fans in English and acknowledged Chen as an excellent athlete and tough opponent. She added that competing in Birmingham is a blessing and that she truly enjoys every minute on the court, reported ETtoday.

In the men's final, Taiwanese top seed Chou Tien-chen (周天成) was unable to register a win against his opponent Viktor Axelsen, who became the first Danish player to claim the All England title in the last 21 years. Despite his loss, the 30-year-old Chou remains the world's No. 2 player in men's singles.