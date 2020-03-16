TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A foreign-owned company allegedly had to send all of its employees home after one went on an unauthorized trip abroad and returned with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday announced that six people had been diagnosed with the disease after they returned to Taiwan from trips abroad. Following this announcement, two netizens on the popular Taiwanese online forum PTT claimed that after a foreign-own firm learned that one of these new cases was its employee, it had to suspend operations and send all workers home.

According to the PTT posts, the employee had told his colleagues that he had found some cheap tickets to fly overseas. Despite their pleas to not go because of the risk of contracting the virus, he allegedly insisted on going through with the trip.

In addition, the PTT posters claimed that he had lied to the company by saying that his overseas jaunt was merely to visit Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake. The authors of the posts claimed that once the man was diagnosed, the entire company had to shut its doors and send all employees home for "self-health management."



PTT post alleging unauthorized overseas trip. (PTT screenshot)

In response to the posts, Liberty Times cited Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) as saying that it is impossible to verify the authenticity of such online rumors. He reminded the public that according to the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Restoration (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例), disseminating false information about the epidemic can result in a prison term of up to three years and or a fine of up to NT$3 million.

During his announcement of the six new cases, Taiwan's Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) stressed that although Taiwan's travel restrictions are not very strict at present, many countries are suffering from the pandemic, and he called on Taiwanese citizens to "avoid traveling abroad as much as possible." The recent spate of cases resulting from overseas trips has caused an uproar among netizens, with many calling on the government to raise the travel advisory to Level 3 for more countries.

Some believe that the patient who allegedly concealed his travel plans to his company not only inflicted harm on himself, but others, and should "bear the greatest responsibility." The two posts have since been removed from PTT by the original authors.



Second PTT post alleging unauthorized overseas trip. (PTT screenshot)

Netizens were incensed at the alleged negligent actions by the employee:

"Can the company sue him for compensation?"

"Contracting the virus yourself is one thing, but is it fun to affect other people around you?"

"He saved his travel expenses and the general public pays for his medical bills."