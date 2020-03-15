NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Boston
|70
|44
|14
|12
|100
|227
|174
|a-Tampa Bay
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|245
|195
|m-Washington
|69
|41
|20
|8
|90
|240
|215
|m-Philadelphia
|69
|41
|21
|7
|89
|232
|196
|m-Pittsburgh
|69
|40
|23
|6
|86
|224
|196
|Carolina
|68
|38
|25
|5
|81
|222
|193
|a-Toronto
|70
|36
|25
|9
|81
|238
|227
|Columbus
|70
|33
|22
|15
|81
|180
|187
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|35
|23
|10
|80
|192
|193
|N.Y. Rangers
|70
|37
|28
|5
|79
|234
|222
|Florida
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|231
|228
|Montreal
|71
|31
|31
|9
|71
|212
|221
|Buffalo
|69
|30
|31
|8
|68
|195
|217
|New Jersey
|69
|28
|29
|12
|68
|189
|230
|Ottawa
|71
|25
|34
|12
|62
|191
|243
|Detroit
|71
|17
|49
|5
|39
|145
|267
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-St. Louis
|71
|42
|19
|10
|94
|225
|193
|c-Colorado
|70
|42
|20
|8
|92
|237
|191
|p-Vegas
|71
|39
|24
|8
|86
|227
|211
|p-Edmonton
|71
|37
|25
|9
|83
|225
|217
|c-Dallas
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|180
|177
|Winnipeg
|71
|37
|28
|6
|80
|216
|203
|p-Calgary
|70
|36
|27
|7
|79
|210
|215
|Nashville
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|215
|217
|Vancouver
|69
|36
|27
|6
|78
|228
|217
|Minnesota
|69
|35
|27
|7
|77
|220
|220
|Arizona
|70
|33
|29
|8
|74
|195
|187
|Chicago
|70
|32
|30
|8
|72
|212
|218
|Anaheim
|71
|29
|33
|9
|67
|187
|226
|Los Angeles
|70
|29
|35
|6
|64
|178
|212
|San Jose
|70
|29
|36
|5
|63
|182
|226
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Minnesota at Philadelphia, ppd
Anaheim at Los Angeles, ppd
Detroit at Tampa Bay, ppd
Chicago at Washington, ppd
Nashville at Columbus, ppd
New Jersey at Florida, ppd
Pittsburgh at Carolina, ppd
Toronto at Boston, ppd
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, ppd
San Jose at Dallas, ppd
Winnipeg at Calgary, ppd
Edmonton at Philadelphia, ppd
Ottawa at St. Louis, ppd
Vegas at Colorado, ppd
Montreal at Anaheim, ppd
Carolina at Buffalo, ppd
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, ppd
Nashville at Minnesota, ppd
Winnipeg at Vancouver, ppd
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
Columbus at Boston, ppd
Edmonton at Washington, ppd
Florida at Detroit, ppd
Dallas at Arizona, ppd
Buffalo at Carolina, ppd
Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
New Jersey at Toronto, ppd
St. Louis at Philadelphia, ppd
Chicago at Minnesota, ppd
Florida at Winnipeg, ppd
San Jose at Colorado, ppd
Dallas at Vegas, ppd
Montreal at Los Angeles, ppd
Edmonton at Ottawa, ppd
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
Boston at Anaheim, ppd
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, ppd
Vegas at Arizona, ppd