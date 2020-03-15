  1. Home
Woman in critical condition after hitting cattle on highway in E. Taiwan

When rescued from her car, driver had no heartbeat and was not breathing

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/15 20:54

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A female driver whose car hit multiple cows in Taiwan’s eastern county of Taitung had no heartbeat and was not breathing when first responders reached her Sunday morning, CNA reported.

Police said that a car traveling northbound hit a pair of cows intruding onto Provincial Highway 11 in Chenggong Township sometime after 1 a.m, according to the news agency. When police and firefighters arrived at the scene, they found two dead cattle and a car with a smashed front end.

The driver of the car was rushed to the Chenggong branch of Taitung Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. An investigation is still ongoing into the cause of the accident, the news agency said.

According to Taitung County Police Bureau statistics, there have been 11 accidents in the county involving vehicles hitting cattle since 2016. Last June, a woman surnamed Tang (唐) hit a cow when she was riding a scooter home along the eastern coast; she later died from injuries sustained in the accident.

Historically, the police have found it difficult to find the owners of the cattle involved in the accidents. For that reason, the county government has stepped up enforcement of the Animal Protection Act, confiscating calves with no ear notches and adult cattle bearing no identification tags.


(CNA photo)
Taitung
cattle
Provincial Highway 11

