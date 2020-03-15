TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People who are thinking about filling up today might as well wait until tomorrow to enjoy the biggest oil price drop the country has ever seen.

In response to the tumbling value of international crude oil, Taiwan's state-run oil refiner CPC Corp announced on Sunday that, starting from 12:00 a.m. on Monday, gasoline and diesel prices at CPC retail pumps across the country will drop by NT$3.8 and NT$4 per liter, respectively, bringing the price per liter for diesel to only NT$17.7, CNA reported.

The new prices at the pumps will be NT$20.3 per liter for 92 unleaded gasoline, NT$21.8 for 95 unleaded, NT23.8 for 98 unleaded, and NT$17.7 for premium diesel, according to the report. Owners of a car with a 50-liter tank who wait until Monday to fill up will save up to NT$190 — about enough to buy two bento lunchboxes.

Factors such as Saudi Arabia and Russia's increasing production and the Wuhan coronavirus spreading across the globe have combined to bring down crude oil prices to the lowest since March 2016, CPC was quoted by the news agency as saying.