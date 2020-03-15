China Airlines (CAL), one of Taiwan's largest carriers, announced Saturday that overseas customers who have booked flights between Jan. 20 and April 30 but are barred from entering the country due the Wuhan coronavirus are now eligible to apply for a full refund or reschedule their flights at no cost.

This also extends to customers of Mandarin Airlines, its subsidiary, CAL said in an official press release. Travelers holding unused tickets during this period and those traveling to and from China, Hong Kong, and South Korea, are eligible to apply for a full refund without having to pay any service charge or penalty, the company said, noting that the application deadline will be April 30.

Meanwhile, travelers holding CAL tickets to or from Singapore, Japan, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Austria, Iceland, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Belgium and Denmark with the original travel date prior to April 30, but who wish to reschedule their flights, will not have to pay any charge for the service, CAL said.

The airline's statement came after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday its highest travel alert for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and 27 countries in Europe.

Also in response to the latest travel alert, Taiwan's EVA Airways said that beginning next week, its customers who have booked tickets to fly to any of the 27 European countries will be eligible for a full refund if they choose to cancel or reschedule their tickets.

Details about CAL's refund policy are available on its official website.