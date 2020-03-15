  1. Home
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts S. Taiwan

Tainan County rattled by magnitude 4.2 temblor Sunday morning

By Chris Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/15 12:30

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook southern Taiwan's Tainan County at 9:52 a.m. this morning (March 15), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 43.3 kilometers east-northeast of Tainan City Hall at a depth of 13.2 kilometers. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Tainan County, a 3 in Kaohsiung City and Chiayi County, a 2 in Yunlin County, and a 1 in Pingtung, Nantou, and Changhua counties. No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake

