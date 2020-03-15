Taiwanese shuttlers Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) and Chou Tien-chen (周天成) rallied their way into the finals of the women's and men's singles at the Yonex All England Open after toppling their opponents in the semifinals Saturday.

Tai, the second-seeded world No. 2, triumphed over eighth-seeded world No. 7, defending Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain, 19-21, 21-13, 21-11 in a match that lasted 62 minutes.

The Taiwanese badminton ace suffered a minor setback in the first game as she trailed behind Marin who was able to convert and make the call on Tai's smashes down the line.

Tai turned things around in the next two games by sending Marin running from line to line with aggressive strikes and disguised pushes that forced the Spaniard to go long beyond the side and back lines.

With the latest win, Tai extended her head-to-head record against Marin to 9-6, while pocketing her fourth consecutive ticket to the All England Open final.

Tai will go up against the top seed current world No. 1 and defending champion Chen Yufei of China Sunday for the title.

In the men's singles, first-seeded world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen (周天成) earned a relatively easier ride to the finals after fifth-seed world No. 4 Anders Antonsen of Denmark retired 26 minutes into the match due to an injury, by rolling over his right ankle in an attempt to receive a deep push into the right back corner.

Chou now enjoys a 7-1 head-to-head record against Antonsen.

Now with the prospects of an all-Danish final scuppered, Chou will be put to the test against Antonsen's compatriot, second seed world No. 7 Viktor Axelsen, who was a runner up last year at the All England Open.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's campaign in the men's doubles came to a halt as Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟), seventh-seeds in the men's doubles, fell to the top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in straight games 21-18, 21-13 in a semifinals match that lasted only 35 minutes.

The Yonex All England Open 2020 is a top-tier BWF Super 1000 event that carries a total purse of US$1.1 million (NT$33.14 million) and is being held March 11-15 at Arena Birmingham in England.