All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|62
|38
|18
|3
|3
|82
|197
|154
|Hershey
|62
|37
|18
|3
|4
|81
|187
|157
|Charlotte
|61
|34
|22
|5
|0
|73
|202
|172
|Hartford
|62
|31
|20
|6
|5
|73
|171
|173
|WB/Scranton
|63
|29
|26
|3
|5
|66
|164
|193
|Springfield
|61
|31
|27
|3
|0
|65
|190
|186
|Lehigh Valley
|62
|24
|28
|3
|7
|58
|161
|186
|Bridgeport
|63
|23
|33
|5
|2
|53
|152
|206
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|63
|38
|20
|4
|1
|81
|234
|197
|Rochester
|62
|33
|20
|4
|5
|75
|181
|173
|Utica
|61
|34
|22
|3
|2
|73
|210
|186
|Binghamton
|62
|34
|24
|4
|0
|72
|189
|182
|Syracuse
|62
|30
|23
|4
|5
|69
|202
|210
|Laval
|62
|30
|24
|5
|3
|68
|183
|182
|Toronto
|62
|29
|28
|3
|2
|63
|206
|213
|Cleveland
|62
|24
|31
|5
|2
|55
|159
|192
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|63
|41
|14
|5
|3
|90
|211
|141
|Iowa
|63
|37
|18
|4
|4
|82
|194
|171
|Grand Rapids
|63
|29
|27
|3
|4
|65
|177
|193
|Texas
|63
|28
|28
|3
|4
|63
|172
|192
|Chicago
|61
|27
|26
|5
|3
|62
|155
|175
|Rockford
|63
|29
|30
|2
|2
|62
|156
|187
|San Antonio
|61
|24
|25
|7
|5
|60
|161
|184
|Manitoba
|61
|27
|33
|1
|0
|55
|160
|190
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|58
|36
|19
|1
|2
|75
|198
|163
|Colorado
|56
|34
|18
|3
|1
|72
|188
|162
|Stockton
|55
|30
|17
|4
|4
|68
|194
|170
|San Diego
|57
|30
|19
|6
|2
|68
|185
|164
|Ontario
|57
|29
|22
|5
|1
|64
|166
|198
|Bakersfield
|56
|21
|27
|5
|3
|50
|162
|202
|San Jose
|55
|21
|27
|5
|2
|49
|179
|192
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, ppd
Belleville at Utica, ppd
Toronto at Hershey, ppd
Hartford at Springfield, ppd
Syracuse at Rochester, ppd
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, ppd
Binghamton at Laval, ppd
Manitoba at Milwaukee, ppd
San Antonio at Chicago, ppd
San Jose at San Diego, ppd
Binghamton at Laval, ppd
Providence at Charlotte, ppd
Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, ppd
Belleville at Syracuse, ppd
Hartford at Bridgeport, ppd
Manitoba at Milwaukee, ppd
WB/Scranton at Hershey, ppd
Toronto at Lehigh Valley, ppd
Utica at Springfield, ppd
Rockford at Chicago, ppd
Colorado at Stockton, ppd
San Jose at Ontario, ppd
Texas at Tucson, ppd
Providence at Charlotte, ppd
Rochester at Cleveland, ppd
Springfield at Bridgeport, ppd
Manitoba at Chicago, ppd
San Antonio at Iowa, ppd
San Diego at Ontario, ppd
Texas at Tucson, ppd
Colorado at Stockton, ppd
No games scheduled
Rochester at Toronto, ppd
Utica at Syracuse, ppd
Colorado at San Jose, ppd