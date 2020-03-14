  1. Home
Reports: Spain locks down as coronavirus infections spike

By Associated Press
2020/03/14
A woman plays with her daughter as they wait at Barcelona airport, Spain, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Spain's prime minister has announced a two-week st...
Pedestrians pass by an empty bar at Plaza del Castillo square, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Spain's prime minister has annou...
Passengers wearing masks line up as they wait to check in at Barcelona airport, Spain, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Spain's prime minister has announced ...
People take a selfie outside the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, March 13, 2020. The basilica closed its doors to visitors and s...

MADRID (AP) — Spanish media are reporting that Spain’s government will announce Saturday that it is placing tight restrictions on movement for the nation of 46 million people while declaring a two-week state of emergency to fight the sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

News agency Europa Press and daily newspaper El Mundo reported the drastic step shortly before Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was due to address the nation.

Health authorities in Spain said Saturday that coronavirus infections have reached 5,753 people, half of them in the capital, Madrid. That represents a national increase of over 1,500 in 24 hours.