The Presidential Office on Friday tweeted a blistering criticism of a United Nations entity that produced a map, in collaboration with another organization, showing the global rankings of women in government, executive and parliamentary positions but excluded President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

On the map, created by the U.N. Women and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and released March 10, Taiwan is shaded in the same color as China, suggesting that they are one country.

"Hello @UN_Women: If you really want to empower women around the world, you may need 2 things: 1) NEW GLASSES so you can see past your prejudices; 2) MORE COURAGE so you can face reality & acknowledge #Taiwan's widely admired head of state, President @iingwen!" the Presidential Office tweeted.

The Presidential Office also posted a map, showing Taiwan as one of 21 countries that have a female as head of state or government leader. Joanne Ou (歐江安), spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the ministry has asked Taiwan's representative office in New York to file a protest with the U.N. against Tsai's exclusion from the Women in Politics: 2020 map.

Besides having a female president, Taiwan has 41.59 percent of women lawmakers in the Legislature, which the IPU has recognized as the biggest ratio in Asia.