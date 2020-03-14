TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thailand will drop the requirement that Taiwanese citizens should conduct “self-monitoring” for 14 days after their arrival, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (March 14).

The change of policy is the result of a Thai health ministry decision to remove Taiwan from an official list of countries with “ongoing local transmissions” of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), CNA reported. Under the latest change, Taiwanese visitors would also not have to report their whereabouts to the local health authorities.

MOFA said Bangkok had wanted to include Taiwan on a list of countries with ongoing local transmissions of the virus with Japan, Singapore, France, Germany and Spain. However, the Thai health authorities had announced Friday (March 13) evening that Taiwan would not feature on the list.

While the measure indicates an improvement for Taiwanese travelers, the suspension of visas on arrival for nationals of 19 countries including Taiwan is still valid, MOFA pointed out. Thailand’s visa policy changes have provoked confusion among prospective visitors, the Bangkok Post reported.

The visa on arrival allowed Taiwanese and citizens of 20 other countries to stay in Thailand for a maximum of 15 days after payment of 2,000 baht (NT$1,900, US$63.5).

