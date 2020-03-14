TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said mask distribution to overseas citizens will be considered once production of surgical masks in the country becomes stable, at a press conference on Saturday (March 14),

As part of its preventive measures against Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Taiwan government on Jan. 24 banned the export of all surgical masks and said the government would take over production. On Tuesday (March 9), Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced the island country had ramped up mask production to 10 million units a day from 2.44 million two months ago.

Chen also said the government has received many complaints from overseas Taiwanese officials and exchange students about the lack of face masks in the countries they are in. He pointed out that most governments have been unable to meet public demand because their countries have large populations and due to panic buying.

Chen emphasized the CECC will start planning overseas mask distribution to all Taiwan nationals after domestic demand is satisfied. He said the authorities are still testing the online mask rationing system, which could potentially be useful when it comes to international orders, reported UDN.

The health minister said Taiwan has not requested that foreign visitors wear masks during their stays, so far, but the government is brainstorming ways for them to purchase masks. He added Taiwanese troops have been helping with mask packaging and will contribute to production if the virus situation worsens, reported CNA.