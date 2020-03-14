  1. Home
Haiti expelled Taiwanese ambassador, but maintains diplomatic relations: Haitian media

Ambassador returned home for official business, communication with Haiti normal: MOFA

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/14 16:58
Haitian President Jovenel Moise (left) with President Tsai Ing-wen in Taiwan in 2018  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Haiti expelled the Taiwanese ambassador over “a small incident,” but was planning to maintain official diplomatic relations, Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported Thursday (March 12).

The French-speaking Caribbean nation is one of 15 remaining diplomatic allies, following relentless Chinese efforts to restrict Taiwan’s international space.

The Haitian website quoted the country’s foreign minister, Claude Joseph, as saying that it was awaiting the replacement of Taiwanese Ambassador Bernard Bang-zyh Liu (劉邦治) as “a matter of national sovereignty” after “a small incident which had been rapidly resolved.” The “incident” reportedly occurred in early Jan. at the private residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

According to UDN, Liu and Moïse had a quarrel, after which Haiti demanded the diplomat leave the country within 72 hours. The appointment of a new ambassador was demanded, though since then, Taiwan’s interests have been managed by a chargé d'affaires.

Nevertheless, Joseph emphasized that the relationship between the two countries remained “intact” despite the incident. “There is an interesting, cordial relationship between Haiti and Taiwan,” he told Le Nouvelliste.

In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Liu had returned home for official affairs, and that communication between the two governments was developing normally, with joint projects proceeding as planned. Liu served in Haiti from 2010 to 2014 and again since late last year.

Le Nouvelliste noted that the ambassador had been working on several projects, especially in the field of agricultural cooperation. A decision on a US$`150 million (NT$4.5 billion) Taiwanese loan for investment in Haiti’s electricity sector had still not been reached after the Caribbean country’s parliament suspended operations in January amid political unrest.
Haiti
diplomatic allies
MOFA
Jovenel Moise
Bernard Bang-zyh Liu

