TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – All passengers arriving from 27 European countries and Dubai beginning March 17 will have to spend 14 days in home quarantine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (March 14).

Individuals who do not have a home in Taiwan can stay at official quarantine centers in return for payment, according to a CNA report. In the other direction, the travel advisory for the 28 countries was raised to the warning level, advising Taiwanese citizens to reconsider traveling there.

The 27 European countries falling under the new measure were Great Britain, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Malta, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Greece and the three Baltic states Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Italy already featured on the list, while the CECC emphasized that travelers only transiting through Dubai were also subject to the new regulation, CNA reported.

The three new coronavirus cases Taiwan announced earlier Saturday had all visited European countries, with one being a citizen of the Netherlands. The CECC said that if you compared the number of virus cases to the overall population, the situations in the European countries was more serious than in the United States, making the new measures necessary.

