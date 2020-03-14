TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 80 Taiwanese in Italy on Friday (March 13) have issued a joint statement to deny reports suggesting they were demanding the Taiwan government evacuation charter flights.

On the Facebook page, "Taiwanese in Italia," they pointed out there have been reports circulating in Taiwan suggesting they were asking for charter flights back home — which was untrue. The group said it has received harsh criticism from the public and wants to clarify its stance on the matter to prevent further misunderstanding.

They stressed that Taiwan will always be their home and they are very proud of the island country's preventive efforts against Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). They said they neither intend nor have reason to burden Taiwan's hospital workers and occupy medical resources.

The group also clarified Italy's lockdown rule, noting that it is different from China and foreign nationals are free to return to their home countries if they have valid passports and related documents. The Taiwanese added they can book their own flights and have chosen to remain in Italy on their own terms, contrary to what many reports have suggested.

Regarding the increasing number of race-hate crimes in Europe, the Taiwanese said virus-triggered xenophobia has had an impact on them, but most Italians remain kind and generous to foreigners. While assuring the public of their safety, the group called on Taiwanese to be more understanding and accepting of their fellow citizens and reject false reports or accusations, reported CNA.



Joint statement issued by more than 80 Taiwanese. (Facebook, "Taiwanese in Italia" screenshot)