Taiwan confirms 3 new coronavirus cases, including Dutchman, taking total up to 53

Three men all visited European countries: CECC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/14 14:36
Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (right) at the CECC news conference March 13  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan confirmed three people who recently visited Europe as new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Saturday (March 14), taking the total for the country up to 53.

One of the three new cases was a citizen of the Netherlands, a man in his 30s, CNA reported. The two others were also men in their 30s, but Taiwanese nationals who had recently visited Europe.

The Dutch man visited Austria from March 2 through 6, and then flew from the Netherlands to Taiwan on March 9, entering the country on March 10, the Liberty Times reported. The following day, he felt tired and experienced breathing difficulties, leading him to visit a hospital. He had contact with 28 people, including 14 who had left Taiwan.

Patient No. 52 was a Taiwanese man who had transited through Turkey to Switzerland and returned to Taiwan, after also having visited France to ski. Two friends who spent the holiday with him were under observation, according to the Liberty Times report.

Patient No. 53, also a Taiwanese man in his 30s, had traveled on a business trip to Munich and Nuremberg from Feb. 22 through March 6.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19
CECC
Netherlands

