At least 4 die in Taipei apartment fire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four people died and two were listed in critical condition after a fire raged through a restaurant and an old apartment building in Taipei City’s Wanhua District, reports said Saturday (March 14).

According to the fire department, the blaze started around 6 a.m. in a building located inside an alley off Huaxi Street, a tourist destination in an older part of town. When the firefighters arrived, the first and second floors were alight, but within an hour, the blaze was put out.

However, when the firefighters entered the building, they found nine people inside, including three who were only slightly injured, CNA reported. A restaurant occupied the first and second floor, where the fire is believed to have started, while the third and fourth floors were subdivided into between 16 and 20 apartments.

The four people who died were three men and one woman, while two others were reported in critical condition. An investigation had been launched into the cause of the blaze.

A pregnant woman living in a nearby building told UDN she had heard an explosion, while a resident of the apartment block who had gone out to eat breakfast in a park said he saw the fire spread quickly throughout the building’s lower floors.

