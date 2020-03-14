FILE - In this Saturday, March 7, 2020, file photo, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with guard Donovan Mitchell, left, during the second half ... FILE - In this Saturday, March 7, 2020, file photo, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with guard Donovan Mitchell, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, in Detroit. Both players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Gobert's test result forced the NBA to suspend the season. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots next to New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York,... Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots next to New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

NEW YORK (AP) — Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell's father, who works for the New York Mets, tested negative for the coronavirus.

Donovan Mitchell Sr. is the Mets’ director of player relations and community outreach. The younger Mitchell confirmed Thursday he tested positive for the virus after Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive, with Gobert's result prompting the league to suspend the season.

The elder Mitchell was tested Thursday and a negative result was received Friday night, the Mets said in a statement.

After learning of the Jazz situation Wednesday night, the Mets advised Mitchell Sr. not to report to the team facility Thursday morning. After finding out Thursday that Mitchell Jr. tested positive, the Mets’ medical staff recommended his father be tested as a precaution.

Major League Baseball canceled the rest of the spring training schedule Thursday amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and postponed opening day by at least two weeks to no sooner than April 9.

MLB decided Friday to suspend spring training camps as well, and players were told they could remain at camp, report to their team's home city or go to their own home.

The Mets planned to make general manager Brodie Van Wagenen available to reporters on a conference call Saturday.