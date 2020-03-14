  1. Home
  2. World

US summons Chinese ambassador over coronavirus accusation

US government fights back against Chinese claim US army responsible for coronavirus

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/14 10:46
Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai. (Twitter photo)

Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai. (Twitter photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. government on Friday (March 13) summoned Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai (崔天凱) to the State Department to address Beijing’s controversial suggestion the U.S. army is responsible for bringing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to China.

The conspiracy theory was proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) a day prior on Twitter. He implied the U.S. military "may" have planted the virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, adding a video of a U.S. official admitting that some Americans who were thought to have died from influenza may have died from COVID-19 instead.

Contrary to the consensus shared by the rest of the world, Zhao accused the U.S. of hiding information about its first domestic patient and suggested the virus was a bioweapon developed by the Western superpower. The tweet has since sparked debate among American and Chinese netizens, arguing about the validity of the accusation.

On Friday, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell had "stern" words with Cui, who remained "very defensive" during the meeting, according to a senior State Department official. The official added the U.S. government believes the remark was part of the Chinese government's strategies to deflect criticism from the global community for starting the outbreak, reported CNN.

As the global pandemic continues to worsen, so do relations between China and the U.S., with officials and politicians from both sides labeling the other as the source of the virus. Since the outbreak started in December, Beijing has been condemned for its initial attempts to censor reports about the disease, but has tried to shift the blame for the pandemic to the U.S., according to Reuters.
Wuhan coronavirus
Novel Coronavirus
COVID-19
US Department of State
US-China relations
Zhao Lijian
David Stilwell

RELATED ARTICLES

Facebook shuts down 60 Chinese accounts for fake coronavirus news in Taiwan
Facebook shuts down 60 Chinese accounts for fake coronavirus news in Taiwan
2020/03/13 19:55
NBC praises Taiwan’s handling of Wuhan coronavirus epidemic
NBC praises Taiwan’s handling of Wuhan coronavirus epidemic
2020/03/13 17:55
Taiwan businessman spits at police after NT$1 million quarantine fine
Taiwan businessman spits at police after NT$1 million quarantine fine
2020/03/13 17:41
Taiwan one of safest countries during pandemic
Taiwan one of safest countries during pandemic
2020/03/13 17:24
US CDC only conducted 70 coronavirus tests in one week
US CDC only conducted 70 coronavirus tests in one week
2020/03/13 16:31