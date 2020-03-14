BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2676
|2676
|2482
|2482
|Down 154
|May
|2418
|Down
|72
|May
|2500
|2510
|2423
|2425
|Down
|70
|Jul
|2510
|2510
|2416
|2418
|Down
|72
|Sep
|2496
|2504
|2414
|2418
|Down
|74
|Dec
|2444
|2444
|2369
|2375
|Down
|55
|Mar
|2399
|2400
|2343
|2350
|Down
|40
|May
|2385
|2385
|2330
|2338
|Down
|37
|Jul
|2360
|2364
|2322
|2328
|Down
|33
|Sep
|2339
|2341
|2308
|2316
|Down
|30
|Dec
|2321
|2321
|2300
|2302
|Down
|24