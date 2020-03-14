BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2676 2676 2482 2482 Down 154 May 2418 Down 72 May 2500 2510 2423 2425 Down 70 Jul 2510 2510 2416 2418 Down 72 Sep 2496 2504 2414 2418 Down 74 Dec 2444 2444 2369 2375 Down 55 Mar 2399 2400 2343 2350 Down 40 May 2385 2385 2330 2338 Down 37 Jul 2360 2364 2322 2328 Down 33 Sep 2339 2341 2308 2316 Down 30 Dec 2321 2321 2300 2302 Down 24