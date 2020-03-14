  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/03/14 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2676 2676 2482 2482 Down 154
May 2418 Down 72
May 2500 2510 2423 2425 Down 70
Jul 2510 2510 2416 2418 Down 72
Sep 2496 2504 2414 2418 Down 74
Dec 2444 2444 2369 2375 Down 55
Mar 2399 2400 2343 2350 Down 40
May 2385 2385 2330 2338 Down 37
Jul 2360 2364 2322 2328 Down 33
Sep 2339 2341 2308 2316 Down 30
Dec 2321 2321 2300 2302 Down 24