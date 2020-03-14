New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Mar
|245.50
|253.45
|243.00
|247.15
|Down .95
|Apr
|244.40
|253.10
|241.00
|247.05
|Down .40
|May
|244.30
|253.20
|240.15
|246.90
|Down .35
|Jun
|244.25
|252.15
|244.25
|247.15
|Down .20
|Jul
|244.25
|253.05
|240.50
|247.15
|Down .35
|Aug
|249.05
|249.05
|247.85
|247.85
|Up
|.05
|Sep
|244.00
|253.30
|241.30
|247.20
|Down .75
|Oct
|249.55
|249.55
|247.50
|247.50
|Down .80
|Nov
|249.90
|249.90
|247.75
|247.75 Down 1.00
|Dec
|245.25
|254.45
|242.10
|247.95
|Down .85
|Jan
|248.15
|248.15
|248.15
|248.15 Down 1.00
|Feb
|243.95
|243.95
|243.95
|243.95 Down 5.60
|Mar
|246.05
|250.75
|244.00
|248.45 Down 1.10
|Apr
|247.00
|247.00
|247.00
|247.00 Down 3.10