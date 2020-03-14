  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/03/14 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Mar 245.50 253.45 243.00 247.15 Down .95
Apr 244.40 253.10 241.00 247.05 Down .40
May 244.30 253.20 240.15 246.90 Down .35
Jun 244.25 252.15 244.25 247.15 Down .20
Jul 244.25 253.05 240.50 247.15 Down .35
Aug 249.05 249.05 247.85 247.85 Up .05
Sep 244.00 253.30 241.30 247.20 Down .75
Oct 249.55 249.55 247.50 247.50 Down .80
Nov 249.90 249.90 247.75 247.75 Down 1.00
Dec 245.25 254.45 242.10 247.95 Down .85
Jan 248.15 248.15 248.15 248.15 Down 1.00
Feb 243.95 243.95 243.95 243.95 Down 5.60
Mar 246.05 250.75 244.00 248.45 Down 1.10
Apr 247.00 247.00 247.00 247.00 Down 3.10