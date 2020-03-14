  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, North America

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/03/14 00:30
Workers from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing protective suits and respirators enter the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., to begin cleanin...
Judie Shape, center, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, blows a kiss to her son-in-law, Michael Spencer, left, as Shape's daughter, Lori Spe...
Carrying multiple people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Grand Princess maintains a holding pattern about 30 miles off the coast of San Fra...
President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday, March, 11, 2020, in...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, bump elbows as they attend a lunch with Irish Pr...
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart is knocked off balance while going for a shot against Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert (27) during the fourth quarter of an NBA ba...
Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon, right center, and his team celebrate after they won a share of the Big Ten regular season title after defeating Mich...
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is seen on the big screen in an empty Sprint Center as he talks to the media after canceling the remaining NCAA colleg...
Mike Lemcke, from Richmond, Va., sits in an empty Greensboro Coliseum after the NCAA college basketball games were canceled at the Atlantic Coast Conf...
The rising full moon crosses behind the Statue of Liberty, Monday evening, March 9, 2020, in New York City. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
A trader has his head in his hand on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The stock market had its biggest drop since t...

MARCH 7–13, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week's selection includes the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, which was the center of a coronavirus outbreak; the Grand Princess cruise ship maintaining a holding pattern off the coast of San Francisco; President Donald Trump speaking to the nation about the coronavirus outbreak from the Oval Office; and the beauty of the rising full moon as it crosses behind the Statue of Liberty.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Carolyn Kaster in Washington, D.C.

