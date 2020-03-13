Romania's health minister Victor Costache speaks to health officials called in to take samples for a coronavirus test from journalists and lawmakers i... Romania's health minister Victor Costache speaks to health officials called in to take samples for a coronavirus test from journalists and lawmakers in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 13, 2020 after it was confirmed that a senator who attended several meetings in the building tested positive for the infection. The caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban, said in a press conference at the parliament, the government, including all ministers, as well as the leadership of the ruling National Liberal Party and all its senators, are going into quarantine after one of the governing party's senators, who took part in high-level meetings, who confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. (AP Photo/George Calin)

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 file photo, Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, of the Liberal party, waits for the result of a no-confidenc... FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 file photo, Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, of the Liberal party, waits for the result of a no-confidence vote in Bucharest, Romania. The caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban, said Friday, March 13, 2020, the government, including all ministers, as well as the leadership of the ruling National Liberal Party and all its senators, are going into quarantine after one of the governing party's senators, who took part in high-level meetings, who confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

In this photo taken Thursday, March 12, 2020, a member of parliament staff speaks on two mobile phones next to the empty government ministers stand, a... In this photo taken Thursday, March 12, 2020, a member of parliament staff speaks on two mobile phones next to the empty government ministers stand, after the Premier designate Florin Citu renounced his mandate shortly before the parliament session called to approve his government team, in Bucharest, Romania. The caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban, said Friday, March 13, 2020, the government, including all ministers, as well as the leadership of the ruling National Liberal Party and all its senators, are going into quarantine after one of the governing party's senators, who took part in high-level meetings, who confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A health official takes samples for a coronavirus test from a journalist in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 13, 2020 after it was confirmed that a s... A health official takes samples for a coronavirus test from a journalist in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 13, 2020 after it was confirmed that a senator who attended several meetings in the building tested positive for the infection. The caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban, said in a press conference at the parliament, the government, including all ministers, as well as the leadership of the ruling National Liberal Party and all its senators, are going into quarantine after one of the governing party's senators, who took part in high-level meetings, who confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. (AP Photo/George Calin)

A health official prepares to take samples for a coronavirus test from a journalist in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 13, 2020 after it was confirm... A health official prepares to take samples for a coronavirus test from a journalist in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 13, 2020 after it was confirmed that a senator who attended several meetings in the building tested positive for the infection. The caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban, said in a press conference at the parliament, the government, including all ministers, as well as the leadership of the ruling National Liberal Party and all its senators, are going into quarantine after one of the governing party's senators, who took part in high-level meetings, who confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. (AP Photo/George Calin)

A health official prepares to take samples for a coronavirus test from a journalist in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 13, 2020 after it was confirm... A health official prepares to take samples for a coronavirus test from a journalist in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 13, 2020 after it was confirmed that a senator who attended several meetings in the building tested positive for the infection. The caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban, said in a press conference at the parliament, the government, including all ministers, as well as the leadership of the ruling National Liberal Party and all its senators, are going into quarantine after one of the governing party's senators, who took part in high-level meetings, who confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. (AP Photo/George Calin)

Caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban leaves after a press conference in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 13, 2020 after it was confirme... Caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban leaves after a press conference in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 13, 2020 after it was confirmed that a senator who attended several meetings in the building tested positive for the infection. The caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban, said in a press conference at the parliament, the government, including all ministers, as well as the leadership of the ruling National Liberal Party and all its senators, are going into quarantine after one of the governing party's senators, who took part in high-level meetings, who confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. (AP Photo/George Calin)

Romania's health minister Victor Costache, left, watches as caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban speaks during a press conference in Buc... Romania's health minister Victor Costache, left, watches as caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban speaks during a press conference in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 13, 2020 after it was confirmed that a senator who attended several meetings in the building tested positive for the infection. The caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban, said in a press conference at the parliament, the government, including all ministers, as well as the leadership of the ruling National Liberal Party and all its senators, are going into quarantine after one of the governing party's senators, who took part in high-level meetings, who confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. (AP Photo/George Calin)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's president on Friday asked the quarantined caretaker prime minister, who lost a confidence vote in parliament last month, to try to form a new government after opposition parties indicated that they would back him.

President Klaus Iohannis said he carried out consultations with the country's main political parties by teleconference because Ludovic Orban's entire caretaker government has self-isolated after a governing party senator was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

Iohannis said all party officials assured him that the new Orban government would be approved and sworn in in record time, possibly as soon as Saturday.

Earlier Friday, Orban told a news conference in parliament that he would be quarantined in a state-owned villa and the government would continue to carry out its duties, with the ministers, who are staying home, communicating by phone and email. The leadership of Orban's National Liberal Party and all its senators have also been asked to self-isolate.

Orban's center-right coalition government was ousted following a no-confidence motion on Feb. 5 and has remained in a caretaker role. It had only been in power since November, when it replaced a Social Democratic government beset by corruption scandals.

National elections are scheduled to be held in late 2020 or early 2021, but they could be held earlier if efforts to form a new government continue to fail.