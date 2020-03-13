NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174 a-Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195 m-Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215 m-Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196 m-Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196 Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193 a-Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227 Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187 N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193 N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222 Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228 Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221 Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217 New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230 Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243 Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193 c-Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191 p-Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211 p-Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217 c-Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177 Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203 p-Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215 Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217 Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217 Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220 Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187 Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218 Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226 Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212 San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.