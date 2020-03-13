10 Things to Know for Today

In this photo taken on Thursday, March 12, 2020, a woman gets out of a deli meat and cold cuts shop in Codogno, Italy. The northern Italian town that ... In this photo taken on Thursday, March 12, 2020, a woman gets out of a deli meat and cold cuts shop in Codogno, Italy. The northern Italian town that recorded Italy’s first coronavirus infection has offered a virtuous example to fellow Italians, now facing an unprecedented nationwide lockdown, that by staying home, trends can reverse. Infections of the new virus have not stopped in Codogno, which still has registered the most of any of the 10 Lombardy towns Italy’s original red zone, but they have slowed. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

A young boy and girl hold hands as they arrive with their parents to try to catch a ride at the Cubao bus terminal in Manila, Philippines on Friday, M... A young boy and girl hold hands as they arrive with their parents to try to catch a ride at the Cubao bus terminal in Manila, Philippines on Friday, March 13, 2020. Many people adjusted their travel plans ahead of a government suspension of domestic travel to and from metropolitan Manila. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte also authorized sweeping quarantines in the crowded capital to fight the new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A spectator wearing plastic gloves because of the coronavirus outbreak, sits prior to a Europa League top 16 first leg soccer match between Basaksehir... A spectator wearing plastic gloves because of the coronavirus outbreak, sits prior to a Europa League top 16 first leg soccer match between Basaksehir and Copenhagen, in Istanbul, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo)

Peru's Alianza Lima and Argentina's Racing Club play a Copa Libertadores soccer match at the Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thur... Peru's Alianza Lima and Argentina's Racing Club play a Copa Libertadores soccer match at the Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The match was played in an empty, closed door stadium as part of the government's measures to contain transmission of the new coronavirus. For most people the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters about coronavirus Thursday March 12, 2020, in Burlington, Vt. (AP P... Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters about coronavirus Thursday March 12, 2020, in Burlington, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Two men walk along a sidewalk in Tokyo, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Two men walk along a sidewalk in Tokyo, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Visitors walk past the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Congress is shutting the Capitol and all House and S... Visitors walk past the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Congress is shutting the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

In this March 12, 2020, photo, air crew members walk past the international arrival exit at the Capital International Airport terminal 3 in Beijing. A... In this March 12, 2020, photo, air crew members walk past the international arrival exit at the Capital International Airport terminal 3 in Beijing. As the number of new cases dwindles in China and multiplies abroad, the country once feared as the source of the COVID-19 outbreak is now worried about importing cases from abroad. China hasn't imposed any travel bans, but Beijing said this week that all people arriving from overseas would have to self-quarantine for 14 days. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A trader has his head in his hand on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The stock market had its biggest drop since t... A trader has his head in his hand on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepened. The Dow industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10%. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Tourists, wearing mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, cross the street at the Jose Marti International Airport after their... Tourists, wearing mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, cross the street at the Jose Marti International Airport after their arrival in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Cuba has announced its first three cases of the new coronavirus on Wednesday. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. PANDEMIC INCREASINGLY TAKES OVER DAILY LIVES The new coronavirus overwhelms hospitals, shutters schools and offices, halts U.S. presidential campaign rallies and global sports.

2. EUROPEAN SHARES REBOUND AFTER DOW TUMBLES European markets are mostly higher after a turbulent trading session in Asia following Wall Street's biggest drop since the 1987 Black Monday crash.

3. FOR ASIA, A ROLE REVERSAL As a virus pandemic spreads globally, China and other parts of Asia are scrambling to prevent it from coming back to where it broke out.

4. PELOSI SAYS VIRUS AID PACKAGE CLOSE The deal would reassure anxious Americans by providing sick pay, free testing and other resources amid the crisis.

5. BIDEN’S CAMPAIGN EYES FLORIDA’S BIG PRIZE The state’s 219 delegates could be the knockout punch for Bernie Sanders after a dismal showing in the Michigan primary.

6. US RETALIATES AGAINST IRAN-BACKED GROUP The U.S. launches airstrikes in Iraq, targeting Shiite militia members believed responsible for the rocket attack that killed and wounded American and British troops at a base north of Baghdad.

7. NEW ZEALAND ATTACKS LEAVE INDELIBLE MARK As the anniversary of the massacre at two Christchurch mosques nears, three people directly impacted that day tell the AP how their lives have been changed forever.

8. UTAH PASSES NEW ABORTION RULES A measure approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature would ban most abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

9. ‘ONE DAY AT A TIME’ That’s how Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are taking their new coronavirus infection while the Australian TV hosts who had interviewed Wilson await test results.

10. VIRUS STOPS SPORTS WORLD IN ITS TRACKS Leaders at all levels of sports, including the NCAA, NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball, golf, tennis and soccer, decide the risk of playing games was too great despite the billions left on the table.