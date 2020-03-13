  1. Home
  2. World

Spain looks at Italy for clues to deal with new coronavirus

By  Associated Press
2020/03/13 18:09
A couple kiss, at the Barcelona airport, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. President Donald Trump, who had downplayed the coronavirus for weeks, sudde...
Passengers wearing masks arrive at Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport, outskirts Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The vast majority o...
A customer buy meat at the market of La Boqueria in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Spain's Ibex 35, the benchmark stock market index, reg...
View of an empty gallery at El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The spread of the new coronavirus continues disrupting normal ...
People look on as a man puts a notice informing costumers the bar is closing to prevent coronavirus, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, March 12, ...
Passengers, some of them wearing masks, check flight status at Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport, outskirts Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 1...
A tourists wearing a face mask, visits the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The basilica announced it will clos...
A woman wears a mask to face costumers to prevent coronavirus, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new COVID-1...
A highway toll station worker wears protective gloves while handing over a receipt, outskirts Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The vast majori...
View of empty galleries at El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The spread of the new coronavirus continues disrupting normal l...
A woman wears a face mask at La Paz hospital in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Exhibitions, conferences, sports centers and museums are clos...
People wear face masks in a tourist bus in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Exhibitions, conferences, sports centers and museums are closing i...
Passengers rest at the Barcelona airport, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. President Donald Trump, who had downplayed the coronavirus for weeks, sudde...
A man looks at his phone in front of the information screen at Barcelona airport, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. President Donald Trump, who had dow...

A couple kiss, at the Barcelona airport, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. President Donald Trump, who had downplayed the coronavirus for weeks, sudde...

Passengers wearing masks arrive at Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport, outskirts Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The vast majority o...

A customer buy meat at the market of La Boqueria in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Spain's Ibex 35, the benchmark stock market index, reg...

View of an empty gallery at El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The spread of the new coronavirus continues disrupting normal ...

People look on as a man puts a notice informing costumers the bar is closing to prevent coronavirus, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, March 12, ...

Passengers, some of them wearing masks, check flight status at Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport, outskirts Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 1...

A tourists wearing a face mask, visits the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The basilica announced it will clos...

A woman wears a mask to face costumers to prevent coronavirus, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new COVID-1...

A highway toll station worker wears protective gloves while handing over a receipt, outskirts Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The vast majori...

View of empty galleries at El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The spread of the new coronavirus continues disrupting normal l...

A woman wears a face mask at La Paz hospital in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Exhibitions, conferences, sports centers and museums are clos...

People wear face masks in a tourist bus in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Exhibitions, conferences, sports centers and museums are closing i...

Passengers rest at the Barcelona airport, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. President Donald Trump, who had downplayed the coronavirus for weeks, sudde...

A man looks at his phone in front of the information screen at Barcelona airport, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. President Donald Trump, who had dow...

MADRID (AP) — Over 60,000 people have been confined to four towns in Spain’s first mandatory lockdown as infections for the new coronavirus increase sharply, putting a strain on health services and pressure on the government for more action.

The situation in and around the Spanish capital, Madrid, with nearly 2,000 positive cases of the new virus and hospitals rapidly filling up, is a source of particular concern for authorities, as Spain follows hot on the heels of Italy in the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had more than 3,800 cases by Friday morning and at least 84 deaths.

The government has closed museums and sports centers, sent home nearly 10 million students and has asked people to work remotely, while limiting crowds at public events in high risk areas in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

But questions are being asked about whether the measures are enough in the light of the experience in Italy, where authorities have acknowledged that escalating restrictions have been unable to contain the virus.

The Madrid vice president said Friday that the region is in dire need of medical supplies, despite announcing an unprecedented plan to reshuffle the region’s health system that included pooling intensive care units from both public and private hospitals, and even considering creating additional hospital rooms in hotels. At least two hotel chains have offered their premises.