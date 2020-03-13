HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Fullback Jordie Barrett kicked a penalty four minutes after the full-time siren Friday to give the Wellington-based Hurricanes a 27-24 win over New Zealand conference leaders the Chiefs in Super Rugby.

The Hurricanes carried the ball through 37 phases before winning a penalty for a late tackle. Barrett slotted the ball between the posts from 40 meters to allow the Hurricanes to overcome a 24-14 deficit in the second half and the loss of their captain T.J. Perenara with a yellow card.

The Hurricanes also bounced back from a contentious home loss last weekend to the Auckland-based Blues in a match in which they were reduced to 12 men in the second half by one red card and two yellow cards.

The loss of Perenara to the sin bin in the 56th minute of Friday's match brought back chilling memories of the Blues loss, especially when the Chiefs scored through winger Shaun Stevenson to extend their lead to 24-14 while the Hurricanes were a man short.

But the Hurricanes camped in Chiefs territory through most of the last 10 minutes and fought their way back into the match.

Barrett cut the lead to seven points with a 61st minute penalty, then replacement hooker Asafo Aumuo drove through a lineout to score a try, converted by Barrett, which leveled the score after 71 minutes.

The Hurricanes then stayed on attack through the remainder of the match but, for a long time, were unable to find a chink in the Chiefs' defense. They carried the ball through those 37 phases, probing on the both sides of the field and searching for an opportunity which finally came when Chiefs backrower Pita Gus Sowakula gave away a penalty for a late tackle.

"It was very crucial to get this win away from home," Hurricanes co-captain Dane Coles said. “We talked about it during the week. We had to focus on these two weeks, against the Chiefs and then the Crusaders.”

The match was a typically bruising New Zealand derby.

The Hurricanes led early with a try to winger Ben Lam, created by an inside break by Perenara. The Chiefs edged ahead with a try to backrower Lachlan Boshier but the Hurricanes went to halftime leading 14-10 after a try to flyhalf Fleltcher Smith.

Chiefs center Tumua Manu put his team ahead 17-14 when he pushed off three Hurricanes tacklers in a powerful dash to the line. Stevenson's try when Perenara was absent established a 10-point lead.

But the Hurricanes rallied strongly and showed much more discipline than in last weekend's loss to the Blues.

"The 10 minutes before the end of the game we started playing a bit of rugby in our own half," Chiefs captain Sam Cane said. "We needed to take control of the game and play it down their end. Credit to the Hurricanes, they put us under pressure and didn't allow us to do that."

