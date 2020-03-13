`Waiting for Anya' gets Taiwan release

"Waiting for Anya" is released today. (Sky Films photo) "Waiting for Anya" is released today. (Sky Films photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – "Waiting for Anya," a warm and tender story about World War II, is released today (March 13) in Taiwan.

The historical drama is an adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's novel for children and stars "Stranger Things'" Noah Schnapp, Anjelica Huston, and Jean Reno.

Though it covers the Gestapo and its purges, the film principally looks at human kindness and courage. It centers on French villagers helping Jewish children escape to Spain, said Sky Films.



Noah Schnapp plays a shepherd boy. (Sky Films photo)

According to the company spokesperson, the director shot most of the movie in Lescun, a mountainous region of southern France. "Because the beautiful, spectacular region was where the truly heroic stories took place we must not forget that."

Noah Schnapp said it was meaningful to take part in the film since his ancestors are partly Jewish. He expects more teenagers to be interested in this period of history because of the film.

Thomas Kretschmann, renowned for casting the South Korean film, "A Taxi Driver," about a journalist who seeks truth, plays the kind but sad German solider. Kretschmann and Schnapp's friendship is one of the highlights of the film.

Thomas Kretschmann (Sky Films photo)



Jean Reno plays Schnapp's grandpa (Sky Films photo)