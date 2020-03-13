  1. Home
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/13 17:41
Taoyuan General Hospital. 

Taoyuan General Hospital.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese man who was fined NT$1 million (US$33,000) for violating quarantine regulations spat at police officers and assaulted medical workers when he was asked to put on a mask, on Friday (March 13).

On Thursday, the 29-year-old, surnamed Lu (盧), became the first person in Taoyuan City to be handed a NT$1 million fine after he sneaked out of his home four times while on quarantine. Lu also refused to fill out the requested information upon his return from Xiamen, according to CNA.

Following the fine, Lu was transferred to a facility in Taoyuan to finish his 14-day quarantine. However, Lu intentionally swallowed a large number of sleeping pills Friday morning, forcing quarantine officers to take him to the nearby Taoyuan General Hospital for treatment.

When he was asked to put on a mask before entering the hospital, Lu claimed he did not have the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and proceeded to spit at the police officers to prove his point. He then shouted at the medical staff from the hospital before pushing them, reported Liberty Times.

Huang Hsin-Ping (黃欣萍), head nurse of the hospital, pointed out that Lu was quarantined in a military camp before being escorted to the hospital. She said Lu was displaying signs of mental instability and will conclude his quarantine at the Taoyuan Psychiatric Center instead, reported ETtoday.
