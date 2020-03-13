A Week in Pictures, Asia

Nepalese boxer Pratisha Aryal gets ready for her bout during a boxing match organized to mark International Women's Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, M... Nepalese boxer Pratisha Aryal gets ready for her bout during a boxing match organized to mark International Women's Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Two women take a selfie with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike... Two women take a selfie with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike spoke Thursday after the World Health Organization labeled the spreading virus a "pandemic," a decision almost certain to affect the Tokyo Olympics. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A lawmaker wearing a face mask arrives for a plenary session at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Japan's lower house ... A lawmaker wearing a face mask arrives for a plenary session at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Japan's lower house of parliament endorsed Thursday a legislation that will allow Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare state of emergency in handling the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

A visitor wearing a mask walks toward a circular doorway at a park in Beijing Thursday, March 5, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes onl... A visitor wearing a mask walks toward a circular doorway at a park in Beijing Thursday, March 5, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Soldiers wearing protective face masks march past the closed entrance gates to the Forbidden City, usually crowded with tourists before the new corona... Soldiers wearing protective face masks march past the closed entrance gates to the Forbidden City, usually crowded with tourists before the new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

People walk by a giant TV screen broadcasting news of Chinese President Xi Jinping talking to medical workers at the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan in ... People walk by a giant TV screen broadcasting news of Chinese President Xi Jinping talking to medical workers at the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, at a quiet shopping mall in Beijing, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Xi visited the center of the global virus outbreak Tuesday. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A woman's hair is smeared with colored powder during celebrations marking the Holi festival in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Holi, the festi... A woman's hair is smeared with colored powder during celebrations marking the Holi festival in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Holi, the festival of colors heralds the arrival of spring. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Indian Hindu devotees cheer as colored powder and water is sprayed on them by a Hindu priest during celebrations marking Holi at the Swaminarayan temp... Indian Hindu devotees cheer as colored powder and water is sprayed on them by a Hindu priest during celebrations marking Holi at the Swaminarayan temple in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also marks the advent of spring. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Firemen spray disinfectants outside a public market in Manila, Philippines, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes onl... Firemen spray disinfectants outside a public market in Manila, Philippines, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Indian revelers, faces smeared with colored powder, dance during celebrations to mark Holi, the Hindu festival of colors in Prayagraj, India, Wednesda... Indian revelers, faces smeared with colored powder, dance during celebrations to mark Holi, the Hindu festival of colors in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. This exuberant festival originally held to celebrate the fertility of the land, is also associated with the immortal love of Hindu God Krishna and Radha. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

MARCH 6-13, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

