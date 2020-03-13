  1. Home
  2. World

A Week in Pictures, Asia

By  Associated Press
2020/03/13 14:35
Indian revelers, faces smeared with colored powder, dance during celebrations to mark Holi, the Hindu festival of colors in Prayagraj, India, Wednesda...
Firemen spray disinfectants outside a public market in Manila, Philippines, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes onl...
Indian Hindu devotees cheer as colored powder and water is sprayed on them by a Hindu priest during celebrations marking Holi at the Swaminarayan temp...
A woman's hair is smeared with colored powder during celebrations marking the Holi festival in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Holi, the festi...
People walk by a giant TV screen broadcasting news of Chinese President Xi Jinping talking to medical workers at the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan in ...
Soldiers wearing protective face masks march past the closed entrance gates to the Forbidden City, usually crowded with tourists before the new corona...
A visitor wearing a mask walks toward a circular doorway at a park in Beijing Thursday, March 5, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes onl...
A lawmaker wearing a face mask arrives for a plenary session at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Japan's lower house ...
Two women take a selfie with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike...
Nepalese boxer Pratisha Aryal gets ready for her bout during a boxing match organized to mark International Women's Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, M...

Indian revelers, faces smeared with colored powder, dance during celebrations to mark Holi, the Hindu festival of colors in Prayagraj, India, Wednesda...

Firemen spray disinfectants outside a public market in Manila, Philippines, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes onl...

Indian Hindu devotees cheer as colored powder and water is sprayed on them by a Hindu priest during celebrations marking Holi at the Swaminarayan temp...

A woman's hair is smeared with colored powder during celebrations marking the Holi festival in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Holi, the festi...

People walk by a giant TV screen broadcasting news of Chinese President Xi Jinping talking to medical workers at the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan in ...

Soldiers wearing protective face masks march past the closed entrance gates to the Forbidden City, usually crowded with tourists before the new corona...

A visitor wearing a mask walks toward a circular doorway at a park in Beijing Thursday, March 5, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes onl...

A lawmaker wearing a face mask arrives for a plenary session at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Japan's lower house ...

Two women take a selfie with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike...

Nepalese boxer Pratisha Aryal gets ready for her bout during a boxing match organized to mark International Women's Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, M...

MARCH 6-13, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com