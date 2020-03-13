  1. Home
Taiwan's health ministry unveils 167 locations for Wuhan coronavirus testing

Wondering where and how you can get tested for novel coronavirus? Check MOHW's list below

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/13 17:50
COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 testing (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) has unveiled a list of 167 locations nationwide where on-demand Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) testing is being made available.

The hospitals are equipped with the latest machines to diagnose the disease and have well-trained medical teams capable of coping with the virus, the ministry stated on Thursday (March 12).

People with respiratory infection symptoms, as well as overseas travel or overseas traveler contact in the past 14 days, are given priority for testing. They will first get a throat swab before a clinical examination performed by a doctor. The swab test takes hours to run and should be ready within a day. There are more rapid tests, but they are not available quite yet.

If a doctor advises hospitalization but a negative pressure isolation ward is unavailable, the patient will be transferred to one of 50 designated medical centers which handle serious illnesses. If there is no need for hospitalization, the patient has to self-monitor and stay home while awaiting the test result.

List of the 167 hospitals or health centers nationwide:

County/City

Institutions capable of performing tests

Medical centers capable of handling virus patients

Keelung City

Ministry of Health and Welfare Keelung Hospital

Taiwan Miner’s General Hospital

Tri-Service General Hospital, Keelung Branch

Keelung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital

Taipei City

Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch

Taipei City Hospital Zhongxiao Branch

Taipei City Hospital Zhongxing Branch

Taipei City Hospital Yangming Branch

Taiwan Adventist Hospital

Tri-Service General Hospital Songshan Branch

Taipei Chang Gung Memorial Hospital

Kang-Ning General Hospital

West Garden Hospital

Pojen General Hospital

Taipei City Hospital Renai

Taipei Medical University Hospital

Cheng Hsin General Hospital

National Taiwan University Hospital

Mackay Memorial Hospital

Taipei Veterans General Hospital

Tri-Service General Hospital

Cathay General Hospital

Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital

Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital

New Taipei City

New Taipei City United Hospital

Cardinal Tien Hospital Yung Ho Branch

Fu Jen Catholic University Hospital

Cathay General Hospital Sijhih Branch

Taipei Hospital

En Chu Kong Hospital

National Taiwan University Hospital Jinshan Branch

New Taipei City United Hospital Banciao Branch

Panchiao Chunghsing Hospital

Hsin-Tai General Hospital

Shulin Ren Ai Hospital

Rueifang Miner Hospital

Losheng Sanatorium and Hospital

MacKay Memorial Hospital Tamsui

Far Eastern Memorial Hospital

Taipei Medical University Shuang Ho Hospital

Cardinal Tien Hospital

Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital

Yilan County

Lan-Yang Jen-Ai Hospital

National Yang-Ming University Hospital, Lanyang Branch

Taipei Veterans General Hospital Yuanshan Branch

Camillian Saint Mary's Hospital Luodong

Taipei Veterans General Hospital Su-Ao Branch

Shing Hou Hospital

Lotung Pohai Hospital, Lo-Hsu Medical Foundation

Kinmen County

Kinmen Hospital, Ministry of Health and Welfare

Kinmen Hospital, Ministry of Health and Welfare

Taoyuan City

Xinwu Branch, Taoyuan Hospital, Ministry of Health and Welfare

Military Taoyuan General Hospital

Taipei Veterans General Hospital, Taoyuan Branch

Min-Sheng General Hospital

Saint Paul's Hospital

Yeezen General Hospital

Ten-Chen Hospital Chongli

Ten-Chen Hospital Yangmei

Taiwan Landseed Hospital

Evergreen General Hospital

Taoyuan Hospital, Ministry of Health and Welfare

Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital

Hsinchu City

Hsin Chu Armed Force Hospital

Hsinchu Cathay General Hospital

Nan Men General Hospital

National Taiwan University Hospital Hsin-Chu Branch

Mackay Memorial Hospital Hsinchu Branch

Hsinchu County

National Taiwan University Hospital Zhudong Branch

Taipei Veterans General Hospital Hsinchu Branch

China Medical University Hsinchu Hospital

National Taiwan University Hospital Hsinchu Biomedical Science Park Branch

Catholic Mercy Medical Foundation

Ton Yen General Hospital

Miaoli County

Miaoli Hospital, Ministry of Health and Welfare

Wei Gong Memorial Hospital

Lee General Hospital

Da Shun Hospital

Tong Siao Kuang Tien Hospital

Da Chien General Hospital

Taichung City

Taichung Hospital,Ministry of Health and Welfare

Li's Hospital Daja

