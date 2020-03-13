TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 50-year-old man from the United States working in Taiwan has been confirmed as the island’s 50th patient of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Friday (March 13).

The infection might have occurred when he met on Feb. 24 with two U.S. couples who left the country two days later, according to CNA. The man showed symptoms of the virus on Feb. 27, but his friends had not when they entered Taiwan, though some of their relatives were later diagnosed with COVID-19 in the U.S., the CECC said.

The latest patient worked on his own in Central Taiwan, and felt a light fever and suffered bouts of coughing on Feb. 27, March 4 and March 7, after which he stayed in hospital.

One of his visitors had shown symptoms of the virus after arriving in Taiwan on Feb. 24, and some of their relatives were confirmed as new cases in the U.S. following their return.

The American had been in contact with 64 people, who would be tracked down and tested for the symptoms of the virus, while the health authorities were also looking at the Taiwan itinerary of his four friends, the Liberty Times reported.

