  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwanese recently returned from Wuhan test negative for coronavirus

CECC considering second round of testing before end quarantine

  148
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/13 14:07
Taiwanese returning from Wuhan leaving Taoyuan Airport early March 11 

Taiwanese returning from Wuhan leaving Taoyuan Airport early March 11  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 361 Taiwanese who recently returned from Wuhan on two separate charter flights have all tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19), though a second round of tests is under consideration, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Friday (March 13).

The two groups arrived in Taiwan on March 10 and 11 on a Taiwanese China Airlines and a China Eastern Airlines flight respectively to start a quarantine until March 24 and 25, CNA reported.

Upon their arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, they were transferred to three separate quarantine centers where a first battery of tests was conducted. CECC officials said that the test results for 280 of the passengers turned out negative for the virus on Thursday (March 12), while the remaining 81 results received on Friday showed a similar outcome.

None of the returnees from Wuhan reportedly showed symptoms for the virus, with a second round of tests before they leave quarantine now under consideration, according to the CEC.

Only individuals without a fever had been allowed to board the two flights in the first place, according to regular procedures. The two flights had taken place following weeks of tense negotiations between Taiwan and China. Lawmakers have called for more flights, as an estimated 1,329 Taiwanese were still believed to be staying in Hubei Province, cable station TVBS reported.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19
quarantine
China Airlines

RELATED ARTICLES

Ministry of Transportation to provide subsidies to taxis in Taiwan
Ministry of Transportation to provide subsidies to taxis in Taiwan
2020/03/12 20:41
China accuses Taiwan of cyberattack amid coronavirus outbreak
China accuses Taiwan of cyberattack amid coronavirus outbreak
2020/03/12 17:47
Philippine President Duterte to be tested for Wuhan coronavirus
Philippine President Duterte to be tested for Wuhan coronavirus
2020/03/12 16:07
Taiwan's 49th coronavirus case traveled to Ireland, Belgium
Taiwan's 49th coronavirus case traveled to Ireland, Belgium
2020/03/12 15:34
Taiwan Foxconn founder bashes WHO and UN for delayed coronavirus response
Taiwan Foxconn founder bashes WHO and UN for delayed coronavirus response
2020/03/12 15:16