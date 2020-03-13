TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 361 Taiwanese who recently returned from Wuhan on two separate charter flights have all tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19), though a second round of tests is under consideration, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Friday (March 13).

The two groups arrived in Taiwan on March 10 and 11 on a Taiwanese China Airlines and a China Eastern Airlines flight respectively to start a quarantine until March 24 and 25, CNA reported.

Upon their arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, they were transferred to three separate quarantine centers where a first battery of tests was conducted. CECC officials said that the test results for 280 of the passengers turned out negative for the virus on Thursday (March 12), while the remaining 81 results received on Friday showed a similar outcome.

None of the returnees from Wuhan reportedly showed symptoms for the virus, with a second round of tests before they leave quarantine now under consideration, according to the CEC.

Only individuals without a fever had been allowed to board the two flights in the first place, according to regular procedures. The two flights had taken place following weeks of tense negotiations between Taiwan and China. Lawmakers have called for more flights, as an estimated 1,329 Taiwanese were still believed to be staying in Hubei Province, cable station TVBS reported.

