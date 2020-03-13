A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Friday, March 13, 2020. A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Friday, March 13, 2020. (AP photo)

Shares plunged in Asia on Friday (March 13), with benchmarks in Japan, Thailand and India sinking as much as 10% after Wall Street suffered its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

Markets worldwide have retreated as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepen and the meltdown in the U.S., the world’s biggest economy, batters confidence around the globe.

Trading was halted temporarily in Bangkok and in Mumbai after the main benchmarks in both markets hit the 10% downside limit. After trading resumed, Thailand’s SET 100 was down 8.7% and the Sensex in Mumbai had swooned 9.4%.

Losses in mainland China, where communities are recovering from the worst of the virus, were less severe, with the Shanghai Composite index down 3%. Most other regional markets had lost between 4% to 6% by midday Friday in Asia.

Overnight, the sell-off on Wall Street helped to wipe out most of Wall Street’s big gains since President Donald Trump took office.

The S&P 500 plummeted 9.5%, for a total drop of 26.7% from its all-time high, set just last month. That puts it way over the 20% threshold for a bear market, officially ending Wall Street’s unprecedented bull-market run of nearly 11 years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 2,352 ponts, or 10%, its heaviest loss since its nearly 23% drop on Oct. 19, 1987.

European markets fell 12% in one of their worst days ever, even after the European Central Bank pledged to buy more bonds and offer more help for the economy.

“Between the lack of a strong U.S. fiscal response and the latest travel ban for arrivals from Europe to the U.S., global markets appear to have been tipped over into a sell-everything mode,” Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.

Overriding concerns about the actual impact on business and trade is pessimism over how the crisis is being handled, with the “sum of all fears are culminating with the view that policymakers remain well behind the curve,” said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp.

Not all markets have suffered equally, but many are down by double-digits from just weeks earlier. Thailand’s SET has lost nearly 40% and the Philippines’ benchmark is down more than 30%.

Despite the huge Friday the 13th sell-offs in most markets, shares bounced back slightly from their lowest levels by late-mid morning. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 7.8% to 17,099.46. The Kospi in South Korea sank 7.2% to 1,702.56, Sydney’s S&P ASX lost 4.4% to 5,070.50 and the Shanghai Composite declined 3.3% to 2,826.37.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 5.8% to 22,904.28.

The rout has come amid cascading cancellations and shutdowns across the globe — including Trump’s suspension of most travel to the U.S. from Europe — and rising worries that the White House and other authorities around the world can’t or won’t counter the economic damage from the outbreak any time soon.